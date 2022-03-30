WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who called his ex-girlfriend and told her she was going to die and began firing shots into her apartment where her two daughters were sleeping is sentenced to prison for attempted murder.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Aaron Saldana, 34, was set to go to jury trial this week but pleaded guilty and received 23 years in prison from 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight. Three counts of deadly conduct and one of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon were dismissed in the plea deal. Saldana was originally charged with aggravated assault.

On Feb. 10, 2021 police responded to shots fired in the 4800 of Fairway Boulevard.

The woman told officers she and Saldana had been arguing on the phone over money and when she hung up, Saldana called back and said she was going to die that night, and she heard loud noises.

The victim said pieces of the wall began fallint onto her in bed.

Police said bullets also penetrated into the adjacent bedroom where the woman’s two daughters were sleeping.

Police found nine shell casings outside the apartment.

The next day, a Wichita Falls police officer who happens to be Saldana’s cousin received a text message from Saldana, saying he had shot up his baby mama’s apartment and “the laws are looking for me.”

The officer told Saldana to turn himself in and said Saldana replied that it was his word against hers.

Saldana was booked into jail Feb. 26, 2021 and posted bond the next day. The district attorney’s office later filed for bond restrictions, saying the victim’s safety could not be guaranteed. On March 3, 2021 the woman obtained a protective order against Saldana.

Saldana was booked back into jail June 23, 2021 on additional charges and has been in jail since then awaiting trial.

In 2014, Saldana was charged with going into the home of his ex-girlfriend with whom he had two children and hitting her with a baseball bat, then running outside with her cell phone.

The victim said she chased Saldana, and he then got a pipe out of his car and hit her in the face with it. The victim said she fell down and he hit her in the back. She said as she tried to get up, he tried to run over her with his car.

Police said the victim was bleeding heavily when they arrived.

Among Saldana’s 33 arrests are seven for assault and family violence and three for violations of court orders.