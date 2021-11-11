Man sentenced to prison for sexual assaults over six-year period

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 42-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a family member over a six-year period.

Johnny Acosta has been jailed since August of 2017, and Wednesday pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of prohibited sexual conduct.

One count of sexual assault was dismissed in the plea deal.

His trial had been set to begin Monday, November 15.

According to police, the victim told them in August 2016 that she had been molested and assaulted from 2010 to 2016.

Police said the victim told them it began when she was 14 and did not stop until she was 20-years-old.

Authorities said Acosta denied all the allegations when he was interviewed.