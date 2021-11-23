Man sentenced to prison for stealing vehicles in Wichita Falls

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted truck thief now sentenced after being charged with stealing vehicles in Wichita Falls while owners were inside stores paying for gas.

Matthew Drullinger will spend four years in state jail on the four theft charges and two years in prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Wichita County Jail

He was sentenced Tuesday morning in 78th District Court after being arrested in March.

According to court documents, all the thefts happened in less than a month. One victim said he was in a loaner vehicle getting gas at a 7-Eleven and when he came out of the store, he saw a man get in the vehicle and drive off before he could stop him.

Two days before this theft, a woman had her dodge ram stolen from another 7-Eleven.

Surveillance video shows the owner leaving the truck running to go inside and a man gets in the truck and drives off.

Drullinger was arrested after three men called police and said they had a man detained on Avenue C who had just stolen a truck at the Stripes on Broad.

When police arrived, they found Drullinger with a ripped-up shirt and three men yelling at him. The men said they followed him and when they caught up to him, he took off running and they chased him down.

Drullinger was also charged with the theft of a car left running at the pumps at the 7-Eleven in the 1200 block of Central Freeway.