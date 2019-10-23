Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested for breaking into cars to steal personal ID information is found guilty and sentenced to state jail and prison on separate cases.

Harold Wolfe received six years in prison for evading arrest and two years in state jail for theft connected to car burglaries and ID theft police said could involve up to 30 victims.

Wolfe has theft and burglary arrests dating back to 2009 and has other charges pending.

His latest convictions are for an arrest in May 2016.

Police officer said Wolfe was involved in a scheme with another man involving counterfeit checks using ID information taken in car break-ins.

His most recent arrest was in June when a woman found her car window smashed and purse gone.

Officers said the woman’s credit cards were used in Randlett, and they found Wolfe’s fingerprints in the car.

He was also arrested in 2012 when police officers said Wolfe was caught on surveillance video breaking car windows in the parking lot of WebFire on McNiel Boulevard.

In 2018, Wolfe and a woman were charged with breaking into machines at Wichita Falls laundries.

Police officers put Wolfe’s car under surveillance after several break-ins and followed it to apartment complex laundry rooms.

They said a man got out of the car with a pry bar and went inside. A short time later, a convenience store clerk said Wolfe and the woman came in and went straight to the arcade games and began dropping quarters in.

Police officers said they found loose change and pry bars inside the car. They said the woman’s daughter also gave them information such as seeing Wolfe with a pry bar and pockets full of loose coins.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Cane Day: Community experiences what life is like for the blind"

Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family reunites with Vietnam veteran at stand-in funeral"

Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community members reflect on Kay Dillard's life, legacy"

Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missouri DOT Apologizes For Editing Trump Shirt & Hat"

Top Holiday Travel Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Holiday Travel Tips"

Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught On Camera: Police Save Choking Baby"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-23-19"

Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man indicted with allegedly assaulting terminally ill father"

Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon city employees still uncertain about being able to carry"

Cell phone case that feels like human skin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cell phone case that feels like human skin"

KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX "Cutest Kid in Costume" contest"