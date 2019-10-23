Man sentenced to prison, jail for car burglaries, ID theft potentially involving 30 victims

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man arrested for breaking into cars to steal personal ID information is found guilty and sentenced to state jail and prison on separate cases.

Harold Wolfe received six years in prison for evading arrest and two years in state jail for theft connected to car burglaries and ID theft police said could involve up to 30 victims.

Wolfe has theft and burglary arrests dating back to 2009 and has other charges pending.

His latest convictions are for an arrest in May 2016.

Police officer said Wolfe was involved in a scheme with another man involving counterfeit checks using ID information taken in car break-ins.

His most recent arrest was in June when a woman found her car window smashed and purse gone.

Officers said the woman’s credit cards were used in Randlett, and they found Wolfe’s fingerprints in the car.

He was also arrested in 2012 when police officers said Wolfe was caught on surveillance video breaking car windows in the parking lot of WebFire on McNiel Boulevard.

In 2018, Wolfe and a woman were charged with breaking into machines at Wichita Falls laundries.

Police officers put Wolfe’s car under surveillance after several break-ins and followed it to apartment complex laundry rooms.

They said a man got out of the car with a pry bar and went inside. A short time later, a convenience store clerk said Wolfe and the woman came in and went straight to the arcade games and began dropping quarters in.

Police officers said they found loose change and pry bars inside the car. They said the woman’s daughter also gave them information such as seeing Wolfe with a pry bar and pockets full of loose coins.