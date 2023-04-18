STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Duncan, Oklahoma man is hospitalized in serious condition after Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said was separated from his motorcycle after hitting a deer in the roadway.

According to OHP officials, the collision occurred on Friday, April 14, 2023, at around 7:40 p.m. on North 2910 Road, or Duncan Lake Road, near the intersection with Old Highway 7, about 6.5 miles east of Duncan, Oklahoma, in Stephens County.

Authorities said Parker L. Jordan, 35, of Duncan, was driving a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading northbound on Duncan Lake Road on Friday evening when a deer traveled into the path of his motorcycle.

OHP officials said the driver struck the deer, then departed the roadway to the left. They said the driver was separated from the motorcycle before coming to rest.

According to authorities, Parker was transported by Air Evac to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in serious condition with head and arm injuries.

The crash report said Parker was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Further details, including the current status of Parker, are unavailable at this time. The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.