Man shot 8 times in 2019 shootout with Vernon officer gets second 40-year sentence

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man already sentenced to 40 years in prison in a precedent-setting Wilbarger County case gets an additional 40-year sentence in Wichita County for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

25-year-old Walter Orellana pleaded guilty to one count and four other counts were dismissed in 89th District Court.

Orellana was charged in sealed indictments in 2016 for continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child, and aggravated sexual assault of a child, and previously on another sexual assault of a child charge.

Orellana’s 2016 arrest in Florida was for allegedly assaulting a girl over a two-year period when she was 8 and 9. The victim said she was assaulted from 2013 to 2014 “just about every day” at her grandmother’s house in Wichita Falls, and he would put his hand over her mouth to keep her from crying out.

She said her family let Orellana stay with them after he moved here from Honduras. With his two concurrent 40-year sentences, Orellana will be eligible for parole after served 20 years.

His Wilbarger County conviction last year was for use of deadly force against a law officer. The jury reached its verdict in about 30 minutes and one of the most important pieces of evidence was the video from a Vernon police officer’s new gun camera.

Officials say it was the first officer-involved shooting ever captured and used in court from this type of camera. In April 2019 Orellana got in a shootout with officers serving an arrest warrant. He received eight gunshot wounds and Corporal T.J. Session was hit with 41 shotgun pellets.