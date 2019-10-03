1  of  3
Man shot during attempted robbery sentenced to 12 years prison

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Vernon man is sentenced to 12 years in prison for an attempted robbery in which he was shot by the victim.

Antonio King was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony and pleaded to burglary of a habitation.

According to police, last September King showed up at the hospital with several gunshot wounds and claimed he had been shot by an unknown person while he was standing outside The Arbors apartments waiting to buy marijuana from a woman.

But District Attorney Staley Heatly said what actually happened is King went to the victim’s apartment to buy marijuana and while the resident was filling his order King attacked and tried to rob him.

The victim told police King began hitting him in the head with a gun and he grabbed the gun and fired one round at the ceiling and King let go of the gun.

The victim said he then fired again into King’s abdomen, then ran out and went to a fast-food restaurant to call the police.

Police said King suffered wounds to the abdomen, hand and arm.

They said blood spatter and a blood trail supported the resident’s story and there was a broken window in the bedroom where King escaped the apartment.

King has previous convictions for thefts, burglary and evading arrest.

