Man shot in leg, WFPD looking for suspect

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for the person responsible for shooting someone in the leg then driving off.

This happened around 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue E. and Kemp Boulevard Tuesday night.

Witnesses had different descriptions of what the suspect was driving, but all of them did say the vehicle was white, according to WFPD Sgt. Wiggins.

The person shot was sent to United Regional and is expected to be okay.

