LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the chest in Lawton on Wednesday.

According to Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police Department responded to 54 NW 24th Street about a man who had been shot in the chest. When police arrived, they found the man and got him taken to a local hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.