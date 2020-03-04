Man spends hours in jail after night of clubbing turns violent

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A night of clubbing in Wichita Falls ends up with a man spending a few hours in jail after he punched his girlfriend in the face, according to police reports.

John Robert Seale, 36, is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent of committing another felony. Seale was booked into the Wichita County Jail on February 29th. His bond was set at $20,000, which he posted a few hours later. Officers said the victim has reportedly been in a relationship with Seale for 18 years, and they apparently live next door to one another.

According to police, the victim told them Seale busted in her door and punched her three times in the face with a closed fist.

Police said they went next door to talk to Seale, who was agitated when he opened the door.

Authorities said Seale told them he had been out clubbing with the victim and they got into an argument.

Seale said they returned home and continued to argue and that he slapped her in the face, according to police.

Police said Seale later told them when he had gone next door to talk to the victimthe door it came open on its own when he knocked.

Police said Seale said he went inside and they began to argue again, so he left and went to bed.

Seale has at least 14 previous arrests, including three charges for assault and one for burglary of a habitation.