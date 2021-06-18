Man steals $7,000 worth of shoes, caught on neighbor’s camera

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of taking $7,000 worth of shoes from a home on McNeil Avenue last month.,

Nathan Henry Green was booked into Wichita County Jail Friday, June 18, 2021, with a $20,000 bond.

Nathan Green Wichita County Jail booking photo

Police said the burglary was reported on May 20 in the 4200 block of McNiel.

The resident said someone had broken in and taken numerous expensive shoes.

Police obtained surveillance photos from a neighbor and they showed a car pulling into the victim’s driveway and also got the first three digits of the license plate.

The victim also showed a photo of the car to a contractor who had been doing remodeling work in the house and he recognized it as being associated with Green, who he said had worked one day on the remodeling job.

Police then interviewed Green and said he admitted going into the house and taking the shoes.

It was not reported if all the shoes were recovered.