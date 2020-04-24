1  of  3
Man steals roofing shingles and returns for more

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County man is arrested after police said he was caught in the act stealing roofing shingles.


It happened around 1 a.m. Friday at a home on Baylor Street.
The homeowner says when she saw a truck pull up to her home she checked her ring outdoor security camera and video of a man taking her shingles. The homeowner called 9-1-1 and officers began patrolling the area.


Around 3:30 a.m. authorities said the same truck came back to the home and took more shingles.
When the suspect saw officers the driver drove off, leading officers on a short chase.
Eventually the suspect lost control of his car and hit a patrol car near Lamar Baptist Church.

Police have identified the suspect as 39-year-old Enrique Muniz
His charges are pending.

