WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man trying to break up a fight in a bar ends up going to the hospital with a knife wound in the leg.

One of the men involved, Joseph Kyle Wright, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

According to an affidavit, it happened around 9 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at Fat Alberts on Rhea Road.

The victim said he was coming into the bar when he saw Wright and another man throwing punches at each other, then begin wrestling. He said he got between them to break it up and Wright got a knife out.

He said he grabbed Wright’s arm and as they fell to the floor he was cut in the leg, but was able to get the knife and toss it out of the way.

Police do not believe the wound to be serious.