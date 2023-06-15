WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who went to the hospital with reported chest pains after being sentenced to 20 years in prison has been released and booked into jail to await transfer to prison.

Steven Douglas, 61, of Burkburnett was sentenced Monday, June 12, and was taken from the courtroom on a stretcher to the hospital complaining of heart pain, one of many health issues he has, according to testimony.

After pleading guilty to the second degree felony of accident involving death, the judge sentenced him to the maximum for the fatal hit-and-run collision on I-44 in 2018 that killed Lorri Garst, a mother and grandmother.

According to testimony, Garst was ejected from her vehicle after Douglas’ car smashed into it on I-44 near Bacon Switch, then she was run over by other cars. He then drove across the median and sped off.

Douglas stopped a short time later and a witness told him he had seen the crash. Douglas then drove back by the accident, but did not stop. Instead, he drove home to Burkburnett and covered damage to the car with a piece of carpet.