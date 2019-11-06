Man takes plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure wife, assaulting children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local man takes a plea deal for allegedly threatening to disfigure his wife and assaulting her children.

John Francisco Berrios is charged with one count of aggravated assault/family violence and two counts of injury to a child.

Police officers received a call off Rathgeber Road of a screaming woman who needed help on Dec. 20, 2017.

When they arrived, the woman told officers she and Berrios had been arguing since the night before, and he got a large can of Raid and a barbecue lighter and threatened to burn and disfigure her.

When two of her children stepped in to stop him, she said he threw the can of Raid and struck her 9-year-old son in the arm and slapped her 12-year-old daughter in the face.

Berrios signed a plea agreement for five years probation on the injury to a child charges and 10 years probation for the assault.

He must also take anger management classes.