WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he choked a woman inside a Wichita Falls residence, then slammed the front door on an officer before he was eventually tased and arrested.

Jacob Ryan Torres, 29, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Sunday, July 9, 2023, on the following charges:

Assault family violence (choking) — Second-degree felony offense

— Second-degree felony offense Assault against peace officer or judge — Second-degree felony offense

— Second-degree felony offense Evading arrest — Misdemeanor offense

As of the publication of this story, Torres is jailed on bonds totaling $26,500.

According to Sgt. Charlie Eipper, spokesperson for the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 block of Elizabeth Avenue on Saturday, July 8, 2023, just after 11 p.m., in reference to a family disturbance.

The arrest affidavit said responding officers arrived and observed a distraught female on the front porch of the residence holding a child. Officers said the female victim was crying and her hands were shaking uncontrollably.

Police said the officer spoke with the victim, who said her boyfriend, Torres, had choked her after a verbal argument over a cell phone.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police she and Torres began to argue and she attempted to go to bed. She said when she got into bed, Torres got on top of her and began to choke her using his forearm to restrict her breathing. She said she could feel herself about to pass out, but said she never lost consciousness.

When police tried to make entry to the residence to contact the suspect, they said they observed Torres inside, lying on the floor in front of the front door. They said they called out for him to come from the front door, and he instead went to the back of the residence and tried to hide himself.

After a few moments, police said Torres came to the front door and opened it, and they again asked him to come out. They said when Torres attempted to close the door, an officer pushed against the door to gain entry to the residence. They said Torres pushed the door closed and locked it.

Later, he again opened the door, but this time, he said he was not coming out and attempted to shut the door again. This time, an officer pushed his way into the home when Torres intentionally slammed the door shut on the officer’s foot.

Once police were inside, they said Torres ran to the back of the residence and began digging through blankets. Officers said they weren’t sure if Torres was attempting to produce a weapon, so an officer deployed his taser.

After missing Torres the first time, police said the officer fired his taser again, this time subduing Torres until they could take him into custody.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available. All individuals charged with a crime are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.