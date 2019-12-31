Man tased, arrested following foot chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with 49 previous arrests including about 15 for evading or resisting, now has 16 evading or resisting arrests.

Paul Sevilla, 42 was arrested early Saturday morning after being tased during a foot chase on Eighth Street.

Wichita Falls police were dispatched to the 2300 block of Eighth Street and say a Hispanic male began running from the house as soon as they arrived.

An officer pursued him on foot and yelled if he didn’t stop he would be tased.

When the suspect did not stop, the officer fired the taser in an alley and tackled him.

The officer says Sevilla continued to resist so he kicked him in the calf with his knee and was able to get him handcuffed.

Sevilla was arrested in October for retaliation and harassment of an officer.

In one of his previous evading arrests, police say he and other suspects armed with a gun broke into a home by kicking in the door and breaking windows.

They say Sevilla and two others went to a home in the 2100 block of Eighth and came out after SWAT team and negotiators arrived.

Sevilla also has arrests for aggravated robbery, burglary and attempted murder.