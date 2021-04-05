Man thinks wife is possessed, threatens to cut her head off on live stream

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Police said a man thought his wife of 12 years was possessed by demons and threatened to cut her head off, then as he is being taken into jail, takes off running while in handcuffs.

On Friday, April 1, 2021, around 11:30 p.m. police got a call about a family disturbance in the 1400 block of Hayes. They said it was the second response to that house that night.

On the second response, police said a neighbor told them a man was making threats against his wife again. She said the victim had set up a 24-hour live stream of her bedroom because of her fear her husband would harm her.

Police found the victim in the backyard and she said her husband, Michael Ramos, came into her bedroom and began yelling that she was possessed by demons and that he was going to cut her head off and burn the house down to get them out.

She said she had filed for divorce that same day because of her fear.

Police spoke to a witness who said she was watching the live stream when Ramos came in and threatened to cut his wife’s head off.

Police said Ramos was on the front porch and they asked him if he had threatened his wife. They said first he said he couldn’t remember, then looked down and said yes and put his hands behind his back voluntarily.

When the officer arrived at the jail to book Ramos, the officer said the jail runaround was already full of cars with prisoners so he parked across the street and began to walk Ramos across. He said Ramos took off running on Travis and made it about 25 yards before he lost his balance and he fell.