WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with more than 60 arrests on his record since 1989 faces felony charges after police said he assaulted his girlfriend by throwing it at her head.

Brandon Keith Shaffer, 56, is charged with aggravated assault family violence, use or exhibit deadly weapon stemming from the incident that occurred Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Shaffer was released from jail on bond on Friday, April 29.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the 1200 block of Kenley Avenue in reference to a disturbance on Thursday, April 28 at around 6:50 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they said they spoke to the victim, who told them her boyfriend, Shaffer, assaulted her between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Officers at the scene said they observed a broken painting with glass scattered under the painting.

The police said the victim told them she and Shaffer had been arguing and he punched her in the face.

The victim told police Shaffer then began threatening her with a hammer and then threw it at her head, striking a painting behind her and hitting her in the back.

According to the affidavit, the responding officer noticed redness on the victim’s face and back, as well as a hammer on the ground near the shattered painting.

The affidavit said Shaffer was no longer at the scene when officers arrived, and the victim directed them to a car dealership on Scott Street, where she said he may be located.

Brandon Shaffer 2015 mugshot courtesy Wichita County Jail roster

When officers arrived at the dealership, they said Shaffer identified himself and was placed into custody.

A records check revealed Shaffer had been arrested over 60 times since his first one that was recorded in 1989. The incident on Thursday night was his third assault charge.

In all, Shaffer has 15 drug charges, 15 burglary charges, 7 theft charges, one of which is for a total over $200,000, 6 violations of either parole or probation, multiple evading arrest charges, and a handful of criminal mischief and forgery charges.