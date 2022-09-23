WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man police say took credit cards of a 79-year-old woman he was working for and charged almost $10,000 is sentenced to probation and restitution.



Angel Jimenez, 39, was given a 5-year sentence, suspended to probation, and ordered to pay $9,529 restitution by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard.

Last December a WFPD financial crimes officer spoke to the victim’s daughter who told them her mother is in poor health and had hired some individuals to do work around her house, and that those individuals began coming back to her mother’s house frequently.

She said she suspected they had been taking advantage of her and getting money from her. She said it was about this time the unauthorized purchases were reported and two credit cards were discovered missing.

The investigator says the stolen Lowe’s and Home Depot cards were used for fraudulent purchases totaling almost $10,000.



The victim said one of the men was named Angel. The officer then obtained store surveillance videos from both stores and said they showed the same man using the victim’s cards.



The investigator learned that the man named Angel had a girlfriend and found out where she might be working. He went there and showed an employee the photos from Lowe’s and Home Depot and the employee identified him as Angel Jimenez.

The officer identified the man in the surveillance as Jimenez though his driver’s license.

Jimenez was arrested on June 17, 2022.