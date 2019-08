LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — According to police, a man was shot Thursday night in Lawton.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. at the Summit Ridge Apartments on West Gore Blvd.

Another man transported the victim to the hospital for treatment, according to a press release issued by Lawton P.D.

The victim has not been identified at this time and the shooting is still under investigation.

We will let you know when police release more information.