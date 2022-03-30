WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man faces several charges after police said staff members at United Regional told him to spit out ice he’d been chewing, so he did… Directly into their faces.

Police said the reporting party commented the man was “attempting to spit on everyone in the room.”

Richard Eldon Killian, 39, is charged with two counts of harassing a public servant. He’s currently being held in the Wichita County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.

According to the affidavit, Wichita Falls police officers were dispatched to United Regional at 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, March 29 in reference to a disturbance.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed a security officer wiping his face off with a paper towel.

Police said the security guard told them Killian had arrived in the emergency department claiming he was suicidal, then attempted to leave.

United Regional policy states staff members are not allowed to let anyone leave the building once they make a suicidal statement.

With multiple staff members in the room, Killian again attempted to leave, but was stopped.

While hospital staff were trying to restrain Killian, he grabbed a cup full of ice, put some in his mouth and started chewing it.

When the security officer told Killian to spit it out, the officer said he chewed the ice while looking at him, then spit ice in his face.

Authorities say Killian then turned and spit the rest of the ice in another United Regional staff member’s face and on her arms.

Staff members restrained Killian until authorities arrived. When questioned by police, Killian said he was not suicidal and the officers made it up.

Killian also told authorities he spit the ice out because he was told to.

Killian mugshot, May 2018

Killian mugshot, September 2018

Killian mugshot, June 2019

A records check on Killian shows eight arrests in Wichita County since 2018, including three public intoxication charges, two drug-related charges, and a charge of meddling with a waste recepticle.

In 2019, Killian was arrested at the MPEC for burglary after police responded to an alarm just before midnight on June 4.

Police said Killian was attempting to steal several items of audio equipment and that he’d taken a Coke bottle from the concession stand and drank it.

Killian pled guilty and served 37 days in jail for the burglary charge.