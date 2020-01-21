Man trying to leave DWI rollover accident, arrested for alleged theft at Walmart

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man suspected of trying to leave a DWI rollover accident last Wednesday is arrested three days later for an alleged theft at a Walmart where he had previously been banned.

Jail records also show 52-year-old Stevie Calicutt was released from jail the day before the rollover on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police said last Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. there was a rollover in the 3100 block of Windthorst road, and bystanders said the driver was pinned in an SUV after it rolled and crashed into a barbed wire fence.

When police arrived, they said the driver was trying to walk away, and he was detained for possible DWI and leaving the scene.



He was then taken to the hospital to be checked and to draw blood.



Police said he was not arrested then, but if any charges are filed later, a warrant would be issued.

The jail record shows Calicutt was arrested in October for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and he was released from jail the day before the accident.



Calicutt was arrested outside the Walmart on Greenbriar Saturday for allegedly putting underwear, shirts and a belt under his clothes.



He was also charged with trespassing because police say he was barred from all Walmart in 2016.



His previous arrests include 9 on theft or burglary charges.