WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with an extensive criminal past is out of jail on bond after being charged with using his SUV to chase and ram a woman who says she tried to get away from him by driving more than 100 mph.

Kevin Barnes is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon according to records.

Wichita County Jail booking

The woman told police she was leaving a friend’s house when Barnes left his house on Pecanway and began following her, then rammed her SUV with his SUV.

She said she panicked and made a wrong turn, and realized she was heading away from town. She tried calling police but says the call was dropped.

She said Barnes continued running into her vehicle numerous times and she kept going faster and faster until at around 110 mph she became frightened she would wreck and pulled over.

When she did, she said Barnes got out and hit her car window with his hand, and she drove off and headed back into the city, with Barnes following her until she pulled into the police department parking lot.

The investigator says the woman provided photos to police and the insurance company of damage to her vehicle and also to Barnes as it sat in his driveway.

An insurance investigator reported she called Barnes and he denied the allegations. She said when she asked him to send a photo of his vehicle to prove there was no damage, she received one that showed no damage, but the SUV was sitting in an auto repair shop.