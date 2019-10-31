Man uses machete to defend against neighbor

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man tells police he is attacked by a neighbor armed with a machete, but he ends up being the one arrested.

33-year-old Adam Lamb is jailed on a $25,000 bond after police say he was chased out of an apartment by a man armed with a machete.

Lamb is charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

Police say Lamb was outside the Bellway Apartments on east Scott when they arrived just before 10 last night.

While talking to him, the other resident called with his version.

He said he was inside his apartment when Lamb came banging on his door and the two began arguing about parking.

He said Lamb kicked the door open and pushed his way in.

He said because of past incidents and because Lamb began pushing him, he grabbed a machete to defend himself.

He said he began swinging it at Lamb until he was able to run out and go to a gas station to call police.

Lamb has previous arrests for assault, assault of a public servant, engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated kidnapping and carrying an unlawful weapon.