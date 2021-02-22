Man wanted for alleged abduction taken into custody following pursuit

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect wanted for an alleged abduction on February 9 has been taken into custody following a chase from Wichita Falls through Clay County where he reportedly ran off the road into brush.

Dustin Ray Nails, 35, was taken into custody following a 16 minute pursuit.

According to Wichita Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the pursuit began at 2:41 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Street in Wichita Falls.

Sgt. Eipper said the vehicle was a blue Hyndai Sonata driven by Nails.

Sgt. Eipper said Nails was known to the officers to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest that had a combined bond total of over $164,000.

Nails is also wanted in connection to the alleged abduction of Mystica Granado, who has been missing since February 9.

The pursuit ended at Fleming School Road and FM 1740 in Clay County, where the Sonata was left in the roadway.

There were no injuries reported, and the Sonata was impounded.

It is unclear at this time if Granado was present or involved in the chase in any way.

We have a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.