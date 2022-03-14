WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect wanted for a stabbing in a Wichita Falls motel on March 7 is now in custody.

Wichita County jail booking photo

Nathan Hargrove, 22, was arrested Saturday at the Wayfarer Motel on Central Freeway after police received an anonymous tip.

He was wanted for stabbing a man at the Sleepwell Motel on Iowa Park Road.

When police knocked on the door at the Sleepwell, they say a Black female opened the door and they saw a man walk into the bathroom and after first refusing to come out, they say he came out and said his name was Jordan Smith.

Officers recognized him as Hargrove and asked him again, and said he finally admitted who he was, saying “You got me, I’m Nathan.”

The stabbing victim required emergency surgery after the stabbing, which police say was successful.

The female witness who took the victim to the hospital said the victim was stabbed during an altercation with a man she knew as Nate.

Police said the altercation and stabbing was captured on the motel’s surveillance cameras.

They said it shows the victim arriving in a car with the witness and Hargrove came out of a room lunging at the victim with a knife. Police say the two broke apart from the altercation and began yelling at each other, then Hargrove pulled the knife from his waistband and ran up to the victim and stabbed him. Then Hargrove goes back into the room and the victim and witness left for the hospital.

Police said a few minutes later Hargrove came out and left in a vehicle that arrived to pick him up.

Hargrove was also wanted for a theft at Atwoods on Loop 11 in December and also had an outstanding warrant from Comanche County, OK.

In the Atwoods charge, police said they responded to a report that three people had left with stolen items.

An officer followed a gray car leaving Atwoods and pulled it over and said Hargrove was a rear seat passenger. They say they found two pig ear dog treats in his pocket and that Hargrove admitted stealing them at Atwoods, as well as other items.

Police said they found two bottles of spices in the glove box, a bottle of gourmet pepper in the female occupant’s purse, two t-shirts and a pair of shoes under the seat.

Officers said the Atwoods manager said the three left the store together and an employee heard the female suspect say “When my purse beeps, run.

He said the theft alarm sounded and the three suspects ran and fled in the gray car.

Hargrove has a criminal trespass charge pending from 2018 from the United Supermarket in Burkburnett, where police say he had been barred.