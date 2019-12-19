Man wants girlfriend to suffer, breaks her windows

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 24-year-old Wichita Falls man is arrested after police said he confessed to breaking his girlfriend’s car windows because he wanted her to suffer like he did after she cheated on him.

Nicholas John Rodriguez was charged with criminal mischief over $750 and jailed on a $1,000 bond.

An officer responded to the 1600 block of Harrison on Wednesday night and found Rodriguez in the area and detained him.

The officer talked to the woman, who said she was dating Rodriguez and that he got angry and began busting her car windows.

Police said a big rock was found inside the car that had been thrown through the driver’s side window.

The officer said Rodriguez admitted to breaking the car windows because the victim had cheated on him and he wanted her to suffer just like he did by not being able to go to work and being in the cold.

The officer said Rodriguez also said he knew he would be going to jail anyway so that’s why he did it.

Jail records show Rodriguez was also arrested in November for criminal mischief and had a third criminal mischief arrest in 2015 and a criminal trespass conviction in 2016.

In that case, police said he was in the Riatta Village Trailer Park throwing rocks at a trailer and police arrived and told him the manager had barred him from the property and if he didn’t leave he would be arrested for trespass. They said Rodriguez said he understood but was not going to leave.

The officer said he again warned him to leave, but Rodriguez again refused so he was arrested.