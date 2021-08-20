Man who assaulted another man over refusal to buy cocaine sentenced to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who pulled a knife and threated to kill another man over his refusal to buy cocaine was sentenced to prison Friday, August 20.

Cesar Zuniga pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault on Friday, August 20, and got a four-year prison term in the plea deal.

In February of 2020 police said they went to the 1100 block of Sheppard Access Road, ordered Zuniga to the ground and handcuffed him.

The victim told police Zuniga offered to sell him cocaine, and, when he refused, Zuniga became angry, pulled a knife and told the victim he was going to kill him.

The victim said he punched Zuniga, who dropped the knife. The victim then picked the knife up and ran to his car.