WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who stole a woman’s puppy and was chased by her until she got it back from him was sentenced to 15 years in prison for several other crimes against her.

33-year-old Anthony Steine had nine charges filed in 2019 and 2020, including the assault linked with the taking of his former girlfriend’s puppy.

Steine pleaded guilty in 78th District Court to two counts of continuous violence against a family member, violation of a protective order and evading arrest and got 15 years in prison, plus a separate 12-month sentence for theft.

His sentences will all be served concurrently.

He had four other charges for assault and evading dismissed.

In July of 2020, Steine was arrested for the fourth time that year for an assault of his former girlfriend.

Police said they found a woman at Wichita and Calhoun Street holding a puppy and crying.

She told them she was out walking her new puppy when Steine, her ex-boyfriend, came up to her yelling, and that he told her she better not leave him.

Then he punched her in the face and grabbed her puppy and ran off.

But she ran after him to get her puppy back, and after a short distance, she said he put the puppy down and kept running.

About an hour later, police said Stein returned and was being aggressive, but fled before they could get there. Another officer found him about a block away.

About a month before, Steine was arrested when the same woman said he punched and choked her and shoved a knee into her rib, and he was also arrested in April when police said he punched and choked the woman when she wanted to leave to visit her father on Easter.

In February that same year, she told police he choked her when she said she would not get back together, and began hitting and kicking her in the face and body before forcing her into her car and driving off.

Witnesses said they saw her fall out of the car at the Flying J, and Steine drove off.

Steine also has arrests for assaulting an inmate in jail after a dice game and three arrests for evading arrest, including one in which police said he hit an officer with his car while trying to get away.