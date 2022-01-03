Man who assaulted woman ‘for losing is baby’ in miscarriage faces prison

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man found guilty of choking a woman unconscious after he became enraged that she had a miscarriage and had lost their baby may now face prison after prosecutors file to revoke his probation a second time.

According to records, Jewel Fletcher Jr., 25, was booked into jail Jan. 3 with no bond.

Prosecutors filed a motion in November to revoke his probation and sentence him to from two to eight years in prison for his original charge of unlawful restraint with exposure to serious bodily injury.

It’s the second motion to revoke filed on Fletcher since he was given eight years probation in September 2018.

The charge was filed in May 2018 after police found the victim sobbing and breathing heavily at the Wichita Falls Travel Center on Scott.

She told police a couple had brought her there after she had jumped from Fletcher’s moving vehicle to escape from him. The woman told them she had a miscarriage of their baby about a week ago and earlier this day he had become angry and began yelling at her.

She said he began punching the walls and windows then grabbed her by the throat and squeezed until she lost consciousness. When she regained consciousness, she said Jewel told her to leave, and she walked down the street and borrowed a phone to call for a ride.

She said Fletcher drove up, took the phone from her and told her to get in the car. When she said no, she said Fletcher shoved her into the car.

He began driving, still yelling at her, and she said she decided to jump from the moving car because she was in fear of her life.

A passing couple said they saw the woman rolling on the street and thought she had been hit by a car, and they stopped to help. The victim got into their car and they drove her to the Travel Center to call help.

The woman was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say Fletcher agreed to give a recorded interview and said he had gotten extremely angry and may have “inadvertently” assaulted the woman. They said he admitted forcing her into the car and leaving the scene after she jumped out because he knew police would be coming for him.

Fletcher pleaded guilty in September 2018 and was sentenced to eight years prison, suspended to probation.

In April of 2020, a motion to revoke probation was filed because of use of marijuana, failure to report and other violations. His probation was not revoked but was amended to require him to serve 45-120 days in a substance abuse facility.

A second motion to revoke was filed in November stating Fletcher had been discharged from an outpatient program because of poor attendance, and he was arrested Jan. 3 and jailed without bond.