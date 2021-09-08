Man who assaulted woman with wrench and injured child sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 64-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for assaulting a woman with a wrench and also injuring her child.

Charles Hargroves received two eight-year sentences from 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy for pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child.

Charles Hargroves Wichita County Jail booking photo

The incident happened in October at a rear apartment in the 2000 block of Taft.

The victim called 9-1-1 and said she had been assaulted with a wrench and had stabbed Hargroves in self-defense.

When police arrived, they found Hargroves with a knife still sticking out of the left side of his chest and he was taken to the hospital.

The woman Hargroves had lived with for eight years was covered in blood from head wounds. She said Hargroves had been drinking earlier and she was asleep in bed when he hit her several times with the wrench. She said she grabbed a knife and stabbed him to stop the attack.

Police said the woman’s child was also in the bed during the fight and suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Both Hargroves and the woman were charged with injury to a child after police determined the boy’s injuries could have come from either adult, but the woman’s charge was dismissed last month.

Hargroves’ arrest record includes assaults and family violence, aggravated robbery and several violations of parole.