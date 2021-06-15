Man who avoided prison for home invasion assaults gets time for being drunk

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Wichita Falls man who was no-billed on a charge of shooting a woman in the stomach with a shotgun, and later got probation for home invasion assaults, is now headed to prison after being arrested for being drunk in the middle of a street.

James Focken had his 10-year probated sentence for the home invasion revoked by 78th district Judge Meredith Kennedy and she sentenced him to four and a half years in prison.

Prosecutors said he violated his probation when he was arrested for public intoxication in February of last year. Police say they found him intoxicated in the middle of the street on Palmetto.

He pleaded guilty to burglary intending to commit another felony for the home invasion and assaults of a couple on 8th Street in 2018.

Police say he pushed in the door and began swinging a club at the man and his girlfriend and threatened to kill them for stealing from him.

The woman had a baseball-sized welt where she was hit in the rib cage and a swollen right eye and went to the hospital. The club broke in half when the man blocked it with his arm. He said Focken then punched him twice in the face.

Police arrested Focken at a house on Sherman and said they found a piece of the club on the hood of a car in the driveway.

They said Focken admitted going to the home to collect items he claimed were stolen from him, and told officers he took the club because he was 51 and couldn’t fight 20 and 30-year-olds anymore.

In 2016, Focken was arrested after a woman was shot in the stomach with a shotgun. The woman was found in the street at Lawrence and Lafayette and witnesses identified Focken as the gunman.

However, a grand jury declined to indict him.

He was also charged with retaliation when police say he threatened and tried to bite officers and medical staff.

Among Focken’s 28 arrests are two for injury to a child, four for burglary, an aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and another retaliation.