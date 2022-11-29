WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 53-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading to a lesser charge in two cases in which women were bound, blindfolded and sexually assaulted in a house with no electricity.

Jeremy Sistrunk was indicted last March for two counts of aggravated sexual assault. His trial was set for next week, but on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, he accepted the plea deal for sexual assault, a second-degree felony instead of the first-degree felony of aggravated sexual assault.

Jeremy Sistrunk Wichita County Jail Mugshot

Instead of facing a maximum of life or 5 to 99 years, he faced a maximum of 2-20 years for sexual assault. His two 18-year sentences will run concurrently.

Sistrunk has been jailed on two $250,000 bonds since Dec. 16, 2021.

The assaults happened in September and November 2021. Both victims told police they were picked up by a Black male with the understanding that they would engage in sexual acts for money.

Both women said the man took them to a house on Eden Lane and showed them a handgun and threatened to shoot them if they didn’t do what he said. They were then handcuffed, bound at the ankles, blindfolded and then sexually assaulted and made to perform sexual acts.

The victims said the house had no electricity and was dark and Sistrunk used his cell phone light to find his way around. Sistrunk was picked out by the victims in a photo line up and police said he admitted to committing both assaults but said the gun was actually a BB gun.

After the assaults, the women were dropped off at an apartment complex.