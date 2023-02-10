WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who broke more than a dozen of an infant’s bones and caused brain bleeding in 2019 has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Rakim Smith, 23, made a plea deal in 78th District Court this morning, February 10, 2023.

The baby was taken to the emergency room November 21, 2019, for treatment of a broken leg, and medical personnel discovered numerous fractured ribs in various stages of healing.

Police said the baby’s mother could not explain how the injuries occurred. The infant had to be transferred to Cook Children’s Hospital for more advanced treatment. Four days later, police said Smith came to the police department and admitted to hitting the baby in the ribs with his fist over and over because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

Doctors say besides the broken leg, the baby had 13 rib fractures, fluid collecting around the lungs, a tear in front of the brain and bleeding in the brain.

In 2015 Smith and two other teens were arrested after police say they pointed handguns at children and when the children ran, fired BBs at them.