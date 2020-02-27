Man who challenged WF Gang Injunction Ordinance constitutionality imprisoned for evading arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who challenged the constitutionality of the Wichita Falls Gang Injunction Ordinance 12 years ago is going to prison again for evading arrest.

Franco Goyzueta, 31, was sentenced Thursday to two years prison for tampering with evidence, marijuana, and nine months for evading arrest.

The evading charge was filed in 2017 after an officer said he tried to stop Goyzueta in the parking lot of the Lone Star Bar after a fight and he ran away and was tackled.

Four months before that arrest, he was sentenced to nine months in state jail after a car chase following an attempted traffic stop.

Goyzueta has 39 arrests in Wichita County, including 24 for violation of gang injunction orders and three for evading arrest.

Goyzueta and his attorney, Ricky Bunch, challenged the constitutionality of the new Wichita Falls gang injunction in 2008 which sets limits on activities, dress, travel and other restrictions of alleged members of violent gangs.

The city won the case in the state appeals court, and it was called the first court ruling on such injunctions in Texas.