Man who choked officer after slip on pile of Cheetos back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who had his 10-year prison sentence for assaulting an officer suspended to 5 years probation just last October is back in jail with no bond.

Augustine Trevino was placed on probation Oct. 1, and arrested Oct. 30 for burglary of vehicles.

The district attorney’s office filed to revoke his probation for that, as well as his use of marijuana and asked he be sentenced from 2 to 5 years in prison.

In June 2021 officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment at The Reserves on Maplewood and heard a woman crying inside.

They said Trevino opened the door and told an officer “You don’t need to f****** be here!” and tried to pull the door shut.

An officer kicked the door open and, during a struggle, slipped on a pile of Cheetos on the floor.

Trevino then got the officer in a chokehold and began squeezing to the point the officer was about to black out before the officer yelled at his partner to tase Trevino.

He said when Trevino heard this, he released him, and the officers forced him to the floor and got him in handcuffs.

The officers said Trevino continued to struggle and resist all the way into the patrol car.