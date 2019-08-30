Man who got probation for murder now headed to prison

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About 12-years after a Wichita Falls man was gunned down on Lansing Street, a man who got probation for that murder is going to prison.

Quincy Buckner, 33, pleaded true Thursday to violating his 10-year probation conviction in 2010.

Buckner e was sentenced to six years prison on Thursday, but given credit for his accumulated jail time from other arrests, so he will only have to serve less than a year.

He also received 123 days in jail for tampering with evidence charge from April.

In 2012, Buckner was arrested on charges of violating the probation for non-payment of fees and was also accused of hitting another man.

He was arrested April 2018 after police responded to reports of shots fired on Blonde Street.

Police said when they arrived, they saw him running out the back, tossing a bag of marijuana.

Buckner had originally been charged with murder and given 10 years in prison, but his attorney filed for probation a month later which was granted.

Police officers said Buckner and Randy Stevens fired into a crowd on Lansing, hitting Christian Gallegos multiple times.

Stevens pleaded guilty and received 20 years and is still in prison.