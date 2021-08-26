Man who groped, assaulted women in stores and on nature trail sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Women in Wichita Falls can walk and shop with a little less concern after a man is sentenced to jail for several cases involving assault and groping around the city.

Alfredo Molina, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday to three of his charges.

Molina received a two-year state jail sentence for an assault on the Wichita Bluff Nature Trail and two sentences of 28 and 365 days for groping women and exposing himself in stores.

The assault charge involved a woman who was walking on the trail last year and said Molina began following her so she began walking faster, then began running as Molina continued pursuing her.

The victim told police Molina caught up to her and grabbed her hoodie to spin her around and began groping her breasts.

Authorities said the victim said she began screaming and hitting Molina, but he pinned her against the rail and continued his assault.

The victim said when she finally got free, she fell onto the concrete, landing on her left arm and head, and the attacker ran away.

The victim was treated for a head injury and a broken left arm.

Later the same day a report came in from Big Lots that a man matching the description given by the first victim had groped a 67-year-old woman’s breasts from behind.

The victim said when she turned around he apologized and said he had mistaken her for his girlfriend. Police later found Molina, in another store and arrested him.

Prior to that incident, Molina was arrested when a woman in Hobby Lobby said he came up behind her and groped her.

The victim told police when she turned around, he was exposing himself.

Shortly thereafter police received a report that Molina was in a nearby store, where he was arrested.

Records show some Wichita Falls stores had barred Molina.