Man who has been arrested seven times in last two months pulls knife at fitness center

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man with seven arrests in the last two months is back in jail after officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department said two fitness center employees chased him after an alleged robbery and one was cut in the hand after the suspect pulled a knife.

John Ayala Jr., 43, is jailed on $65,000 bond for aggravated robbery and I.D. theft.

A police officer said he was waved down at 2400 Iowa Park Road at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9, and he saw two men trying to corner a Hispanic male. They yelled that the man had robbed them, and cut one with a knife.

When the officer arrived he said the suspect ran and the officer chased and then tackled him and put him in handcuffs.

The victims said they were at work at Impact Fitness when Ayala came into the gym and began to walk into the locker rooms and office.

They said they asked him if he wanted to join and he said no he was just just hanging out.

They asked him to leave and when he walked out, they said the overhead music went out and they noticed the phone that provided the music was gone, and a customer came up to say her keys had been stolen.

That’s when they went out to confront Ayala in the parking lot and say he swung a knife and cut one in the hand then ran off with them chasing him.

Officers say they found I.D. and debit cars of several different people and the customer’s car keys on Ayala.

Among Ayala’s many arrests this year was one in September when a man pulled up to the police station with a man in his truck bed.

The driver told officers he had stopped at a red light on Seymour Highway and Ayala had climbed into the back.

Ayala has seven pending criminal cases and 32 felony cases on record.