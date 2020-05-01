Man who has posted bonds for 13 charges in 2020 back in jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been arrested and bonded out five times, with 13 charges in 5 months, has bonded out again on two new charges, including a second assault in a bar.

Jake Todd Kyle’s new charges are burglary intending to commit another felony and assault with bodily injury.

The burglary charge was filed Friday and was committed April 1 on 35th Street when Kyle allegedly broke into a woman’s home while she was in the shower. They said the door was still broken from a previous break-in and she had placed a chair in front of it.

Police said he came into her bathroom and yelled at her for not taking his phone calls, took her cell phone and broke it in half, then left.

The officer said several hours after this report was received, the victim made a new report that Kyle came into her home again and assaulted her.

Kyle has previous arrests and convictions for interference with making an emergency phone call.

The new assault charge was filed Wednesday for an alleged incident last Friday at the It’ll Do Bar on North Scott.

Police said Kyle came up behind a man and sucker-punched him very hard in the head after the victim had seen Kyle having sex with a woman in the bathroom.

They said when the victim took Kyle to the floor Kyle punched him several more times.

Officers said after the victim left, a witness who helped get Kyle off the victim was also assaulted.

Officers said the first victim suffered a concussion and doctors reported his left eye was bulging out of the socket, his nose was broken and his face was swollen and bruised.

Another assault charge in march involved the assault of a bouncer at a different bar.

A previous story reported police were investigating 13 complaints filed against Kyle since December involving assaults, threats, criminal mischief and other alleged crimes committed against his ex-wife or ex-girlfriend.

They said he has at least five convictions related to domestic violence.