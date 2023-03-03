Joe Uranga was charged with animal cruelty charges in Wichita Falls after killing his neighbor’s cat. Photo Credit: Wichita County Jail

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who shot a neighbor’s cat because it was urinating in the man’s yard takes a plea deal for cruelty to animals.

Joe Uranga is now on five years probation after his plea in 89th District Court.

On May 19, 2019, Wichita Falls police responded to the 2500 block of Broad and spoke to the owner of the cat.

He said he had been working in his yard when he heard what sounded like an air rifle being fired, then heard his cat he had owned for three years cry.

He said he found it lying dead in a driveway on 26th Street and took the body home.

Police contacted the resident at the home on 26th, Uranga, who admitted to shooting the cat with an air rifle.

He said he was tired of the cat urinating on his property.