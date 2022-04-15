WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Holliday man is now on probation after he pleaded guilty to causing a crash on Kemp that caused another car to crash into fixtures and an ATM, injuring the driver.

Police said he left the scene without checking the victim.

According to records, Nevlin Hendricks was placed on five years probation by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard. He has another charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle pending.

Police said Hendricks crashed into a pickup in the 4200 block of Kemp around 11:45 p.m., March 27, 2019.

The pickup hit a tree, then spun around and hit electrical equipment and an ATM. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said video shows Hendricks left the scene without stopping.

Hendricks’ criminal conviction record includes racing on a highway, driving with an invalid license, interfering with an emergency request for raid and assault.

In December 2020, he was arrested after police officers said he tore up a man’s property and punched the resident when the resident confronted him in the backyard.

Police officers said an assault was reported in the 1700 block of Pearl Avenue. They said they found Hendricks behind the victim’s house, and he was talking too fast to understand and periodically would lie down and begin crying.

They said he admitted to having used meth earlier.

Officers talked to the victim, who said he was in his kitchen cooking when he heard screaming and looked out to see a man in his backyard. He went out and said he told Hendricks to leave and that Hendricks charged at him and punched him in the neck.

He then pushed Hendricks away and locked himself in his house.

While waiting for police, the resident said Hendricks broke the leg off a lawn chair and used it to vandalize his car, then threw the leg through his kitchen window. After that, he said Hendricks pulled down his side fence and ripped down his cable wire.