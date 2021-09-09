Man who left scene of UTV accident that injured teen sentenced

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Fourth of July hit-and-run accident resulted in a 10-year prison sentence for a Wichita Falls man who fled the scene.

40-year-old Kelly Hawkins was sentenced after pleading guilty Thursday, September 9, in 30th District Court.

The DPS said on July 4, 2020, several teens were in a Polaris UTV on their way to help with a flat tire on another vehicle on Friberg Church Road.

A teen said as they were pulling up to the vehicle with the flat, a car going the opposite direction veered over and struck the utility vehicle. A girl sitting in the rear fell out and landed on the pavement, suffering a head injury.

The teens said the other car stopped, and the driver said he was going to pull into a driveway, but then he fled the scene.

Witnesses provided a partial tag number, and that and other evidence at the scene led troopers and Burkburnett police to a home on Sycamore Drive in Burkburnett.

Hawkins was located and charged with leaving the scene.

Hawkins has previous convictions for Evading Arrest, Assault, Auto Theft and several drug-related convictions.

