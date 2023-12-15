WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography in 2022 is again in jail after allegedly violating the conditions of his community supervision sentence.

Johnathon Charles Bell, 30, of Wichita Falls, was booked into the Wichita County Jail on Thursday, December 14, 2023, on five felony counts of possession of child pornography stemming from 2017.

Bell’s bond was set at $5,001 on each of the five counts, totaling $25,005.

The Wichita County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion on Thursday to adjudicate Bell’s guilt after he pled guilty to the five charges in February 2022, and his seven-year sentence was deferred to community supervision.

In the motion, Bell is alleged to have violated three conditions of his community supervision sentence. The motion said Bell admitted to the violations.

Bell was required not to make contact with any male or female child under the age of 18. However, he reported numerous incidents of child contact during the term of his supervision. He also admitted during an interview on June 26, 2023, that he saw a minor female walking at around 10:30 p.m. one evening and gave her a ride to an unknown apartment complex.

Bell also admitted to going to a movie theater on or about July 5, 2023, where he is prohibited from going according to the conditions of his community supervision sentence. In addition, Bell admitted to possessing books with partial nude pictures.

According to the arrest affidavit, a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was received by the Wichita Falls Police Department in September 2016 about a subject in the area who may have child pornography.

During an interview with Bell and his attorney in April 2017, police said Bell turned over several computer items upon which video files of child pornography were located.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted Bell on five counts of child pornography in 2019. He was set for a jury trial several times, but after multiple continuances, he pled guilty to the charges in 2022 and was sentenced to community supervision.

An attorney status hearing on this case is set for December 22, 2023, in the 78th District Court.