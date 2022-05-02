WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who put a Wichita Falls mother and her two daughters through a terrifying ordeal is going to prison.

Travis Anderson, 45, has been sentenced by 89th District Judge Charles Barnard to eight years in prison according to court records.

Wichita County Jail

On Aug. 4, 2021, around 10 p.m., the woman was unloading groceries from her car with her daughters when a man ran up to the home on Speedway, pointed a gun at her several times and yelled something she could not understand.

He then walked away east toward Holliday Road.

Police said surveillance video from the home confirmed the incident.

Officers found the man walking south on Holliday Road and say when they stopped him he fell down and began banging his head on the ground. They said a search turned up a silver and black semi-automatic pistol inside his waistband.

Records showed the gun had been stolen in 2019. The theft charge for the gun was dismissed.

Anderson has two previous arrests for assault and one for resisting arrest.