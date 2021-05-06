Man who refused to stop smoking meth around pregnant woman arrested for violating protective order

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who has been charged twice in 2021 for violence against a woman is charged, and has bonded out of jail, for violating the victim’s protective order.

Khavosieaire Hall has been charged and has booked out of jail in January, March, and May 5, 2021, for charges related to alleged family violence.

Khavosieaire Hall Wichita County Jail booking photo from March 2021

The latest arrest came Tuesday when police went to the 1800 block of 11th on a family disturbance.

The woman who called them asked them to meet her down the street from her apartment, and when police got there, they said Hall was walking toward them from the apartment.

The woman told officers she had argued with Hall because he was smoking meth near her, and she was concerned because she is pregnant.

She said Hall became angry and threatened her with a fan, so he slapped him and then ran out of the apartment to her mother’s house to call the police.

When Hall walked into the yard officers said he began to argue with the victim as they were asking her questions.

Police said the woman had a protective order still in effect against Hall that prohibits him from being within three blocks of the apartment, so they arrested him for violation of the order.

In the March arrest, police said Hall and the victim got in an argument about a hamburger patty and Hall tried to push her out of the apartment and when she resisted he hit her in the mouth. She ran outside and called the police and Hall was charged with continuous family violence because he has a previous family violence conviction in Fort Worth and had an arrest for family violence in Wichita Falls in January.

In that arrest, police went to the same apartment and when they arrived, they said the woman’s eye was swollen shut, and Hall told them it happened when she fell against the refrigerator. The victim said Hall had actually punched her in the eye during an argument that had been going on all day. The victim added that they had been doing meth and that might have been a factor in the continuing arguments. She said before police arrived, she and Hall had talked about making up a story to explain the eye injury.