Man who said he wanted to be shot by police sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 50-year-old Wichita Falls man who pointed a gun at an officer and was involved in a short standoff in 2017 pleaded guilty in exchange for an eight-year probated sentence.

Matthew Robinson was given a plea deal in 89th District Court Thursday, December 2, for aggravated assault of a police officer.

On the evening of January 12, 2017, an officer was sent to the 3000 block of Avenue Q to check the welfare of a resident.

When the officer knocked on the door, he said Robinson opened it and was pointing a pistol at him.

The officer jumped out of the line of fire and told him to put his hands up and come out.

When Robinson didn’t come out, a perimeter was set up around the house as police tried for 30 minutes to contact him without success.

Then, the back door opened, and Robinson came out, put his gun down on the porch and went back inside.

Police continued to try and make contact, and about 10 minutes later, he came out with his hands in the air and was taken into custody.

Officers said Robinson told them he was hoping they would shoot him.