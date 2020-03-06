Man who said victims were, “deceitful and good liars,” sentenced to 10 years probation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 35-year-old Wichita Falls man pleads guilty to indecency with a child and is sentenced to 10 years probation.

William Jack Craig was arrested last year and accused of molesting and assaulting two young girls.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of indecency by exposure.

Police said one of the victims came forward and said something bad had happened to her and her little sister a long time ago when they lived at sun valley apartments.

Officers said the incidents happened between 2011 and 2015.

The girl said it happened to her twice and Craig warned her not to tell anyone.

She said she did keep it a secret until Craig tried to do it to her little sister early last year, and she told her mother.

Police said Craig denied the accusations and told them both girls were deceitful and good liars.