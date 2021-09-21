Man who sexually assaulted 14-year-old has probation revoked

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJLT) — A Burkburnett man who received probation for the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl in 2014 is now going to prison after his probation is revoked.

Mark Chacon Wichita County Jail booking photo

Mark Chacon, 35, was sentenced to 18 years prison for the assault revocation, and also 18 years prison for a conviction for an arrest last May for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Chacon pleaded guilty to the assault charge in 2016 and was placed on 8 years probation, deferred, which would have meant the conviction would be erased had he completed the probation. Records show Chacon’s probation had been modified four times previously.

The 14-year-old victim reported the assault to her counselor in February 2014. She said it happened in a shed in the 1700 block of Monroe and that she asked him to stop but he would not.

Police said DNA evidence at the scene was matched to Chacon.